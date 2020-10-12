Perine returned two kicks for 22 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals
The rookie fourth-round pick had 15 carries over the previous three games in the absence of Le'Veon Bell, but he didn't play a single offensive snap Sunday with Bell back from injured reserve. Coach Adam Gase said the Jets want to avoid putting "too much" on Perine and "stunt his growth," so it hardly sound as though the team is looking to give him a larger offensive role. He's unlikely to be much of a factor while Bell and Frank Gore remain healthy.
More News
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Five carries in Week 4•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Seven carries in blowout loss•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Limited again in practice•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Limited practice to start week•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Three carries in NFL debut•