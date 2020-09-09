Perine (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Perine is working his way back from the low-ankle sprain he sustained late August. Though the rookie fourth-round pick isn't expected to miss a significant amount of time, he now only has two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of a Week 1 divisional tilt in Buffalo. When available, Perine is expected to begin his career as the Jets' No. 3 running back behind Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore.