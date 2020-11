The Jets placed Perine (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Perine will be sidelined for at least three games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Jets. While Perine is out of the picture, Frank Gore is expected to see the bulk of the carries in the backfield, with Ty Johnson and Josh Adams serving as the Jets' main change-of-pace options.