Perine (foot) practiced fully Friday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Perine's full participation in Friday's practice suggests he's trending in the right direction, but the second-year running back was unable to shed his injury label. While Perine opens the season fourth on the Jets' backfield depth chart, New York's pecking order at running back remains fluid due to the lack of an established No. 1 option.