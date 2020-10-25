Perine rushed 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo.

Perine and Frank Gore both got 11 carries, and while Gore rushed for 60 yards to Perine's 39, it was the rookie fourth-round pick who scored New York's only touchdown. His five-yard touchdown in the second quarter actually gave the Jets a surprising 10-0 lead, but it was all Bills after that. Perine's role should continue to expand at Gore's expense moving forward, but game script likely won't yield many rushing opportunities in Week 8, with New York expected to fall behind against the Chiefs.