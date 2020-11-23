Perine (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Chargers and will miss time, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

High-ankle sprains often require multiple weeks to fully recover from, so Perine could be a candidate for IR. The rookie fourth-round pick appeared primed to begin garnering increased touches prior to injuring his ankle, but the Jets now will roll forth with Frank Gore and Ty Johnson out of the backfield. Josh Adams also appears destined to bump up from the practice squad.