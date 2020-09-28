Perine rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught both of his targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

The Jets got blown out for a third consecutive week, but they continued to feed 37-year-old Frank Gore (15 carries for 57 yards) over the rookie Perine. It's tough to trust anyone in an offense that's averaging only 12.3 points per game despite scoring two garbage-time touchdowns in three games, and it looks like coach Adam Gase has no plans to remove Gore from the starting role as long as Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) remains on IR, further capping Perine's appeal.