Perine rushed 10 times for 51 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia.
Perine's on the roster bubble, but the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Florida put forth a solid effort in the preseason opener to help his case, topping his totals in rushing attempts (eight) and yards (31) from the entire 2021 regular season. Breece Hall and Michael Carter are locks to make the Jets' roster, leaving Perine, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson (hamstring) and undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight to battle it out for another 1-2 roster spots.