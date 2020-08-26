Perine delivered a strong performance in Wednesday's scrimmage with a 79-yard touchdown run followed by a 36-yard run, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder out of Florida is currently listed third on the depth chart behind Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore, but he should surpass the latter as the season goes on. While Perine's role as a rookie will likely be limited given Bell's three-down role, he has some potential in keeper formats and could be the Jets running back to scoop up should Bell get hurt in 2020.