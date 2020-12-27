Perine (ankle) rushed nine times for 30 yards and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over Cleveland.

Perine came off IR for his first action since Week 11, and he finished with nine carries while Frank Gore got 13 and Ty Johnson received two. The distribution of carries was tilted further in Gore's favor until the veteran running back suffered a second-half chest injury, which paved the way for Perine to take over as the lead back with New York trying to run clock late. If Gore's unable to suit up in next week's season finale, Perine would likely get the majority of the carries against the Patriots with Johnson subbing in on passing downs.