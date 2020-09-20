Perine (ankle) rushed three times for 17 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-13 loss to San Francisco.
Perine looked decent in limited action in his NFL debut, but Frank Gore (21 carries for 63 yards) dominated the touches in the New York backfield. Coach Adam Gase values Gore's reliability, but it would behoove the Jets to see what they have in the rookie fourth-rounder out of Florida while Le'Veon Bell recovers from a hamstring injury. Look for Perine to be more involved against the Colts in Week 3.