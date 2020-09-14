Coach Adam Gase is uncertain about Perine (ankle) playing in Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perine couldn't make his NFL debut in Week 1 due to a low-ankle sprain, but if he can shake that off before Week 2, he could have an immediate role since Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) could miss time. It's worth monitoring Perine's practice status as the week carries on. If Perine's able to play, he'll likely serve in a secondary role with Frank Gore as the lead back and Josh Adams rotating in as well.