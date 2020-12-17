Jets head coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Perine (ankle) is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup with the Rams, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Perine has missed the Jets' last three games with a high-ankle sprain, but the rookie appeared to have a shot at suiting up this weekend after the Jets designated him to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Though Perine is now practicing with the Jets, Gase suggested that he wanted to evaluate the running back over a full week before giving him the green light to play. As a result, Frank Gore looks poised to continue as New York's starting back against the Rams, with Ty Johnson and Josh Adams on hand as change-of-pace options.