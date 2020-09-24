Updating a previous report, Perine (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Head coach Adam Gase suggested prior to the practice that Perine would be a limited participant, but the Jets evidently felt that the rookie was capable of handling more work as the session unfolded. With the full workout under his belt, Perine should enter Sunday's game in Indianapolis without an injury designation, and he'll likely be in store for an enhanced role after making the most of his limited snaps in the Week 2 loss to the 49ers (three carries for 17 yards). Frank Gore is expected to remain the Jets' lead back Week 3, but expect Perine to cut into his workload after the veteran played 57 percent of the team's offensive snaps against San Francisco.
