Jets' La'Mical Perine: Will handle some team drills
Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Perine (ankle) will take part in individual work and some team drills Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Perine's low-ankle sprain has completely sidelined him since late training camp, but it looks as though he could upgrade to being listed as a 'limited' participant on Thursday's practice report. The rookie fourth-round pick still remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the 49ers.