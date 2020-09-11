Perine (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Perine has yet to resume practicing since suffering a low-ankle sprain during the last week of training camp, so he may not yet be close to a return. That the Jets haven't placed Perine on injured reserve for a minimum of three weeks seems to indicate that the rookie will retake the field at some point this month, but even when healthy he's unlikely to handle significant carries behind Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore.