Though Perine (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, he's expected do some work with the trainers on the side during the session, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The status of Perine, who was sidelined in Week 1, gains added import for the Jets, with Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR and set to miss at least three weeks. For now, the team's healthy running back options are Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage and practice squad member Josh Adams.