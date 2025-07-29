Toafili signed a rookie contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Susanna Weir of Jets.com reports.

Toafili was one of 12 undrafted rookies to try out for the Jets during rookie minicamp back in May, according to the Jets' official website. In his final season at Florida State, the undrafted rookie recorded 109 attempts for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He faces an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster on a Jets team with four running backs ahead of him on the depth chart.