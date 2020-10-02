Cager (hamstring) is expected to miss a "couple weeks", per coach Adam Gase, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports. "The MRI wasn't as bad as what it looked on the field. Obviously it's going to be probably a couple weeks, but we got a little lucky there," Gase said.

Cager sustained the injury in Thursday's game against the Broncos, crumpling to the turf while clutching his hamstring on a non-contact injury. While it's a relief that the undrafted rookie didn't suffer an even more serious injury, Cager looks unlikely to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 5 and could miss time beyond that game as well.