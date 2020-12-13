site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Lawrence Cager: Inks deal with Jets
RotoWire Staff
Dec 12, 2020
Cager signed with the Jets on Saturday.
Cager played two games for the Jets earlier this season, catching two passes for 35 yards. With Denzel Mims (personal) ruled out this week and Jamison Crowder (calf) questionable, Cager will add necessary depth for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
