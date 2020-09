Cager was promoted from the practice squad to the Jets' active roster ahead of their Week 3 trip to Indianapolis, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports.

Cager should see some game action against the Colts as one of four active wide receivers, along with Chris Hogan, Josh Malone and Braxton Berrios (hamstring), who is listed as questionable. If Berrios can't go, the undrafted free agent out of Georgia would see the field in three-wide sets.