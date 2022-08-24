Cager caught three of four targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over the Falcons.

Cager scored a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter, doing most of the work himself after the catch. The former Georgia wide receiver doesn't have the speed to play the position at a high level in the NFL, which is why Cager transitioned to tight end in the offseason. If the Jets opt to keep four tight ends, they'll have to decide between Cager's pass-catching ability and Trevon Wesco's blocking prowess for the final spot.