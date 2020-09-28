Cager made his NFL debut in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts, catching two balls for 35 yards on four targets.

Cager pulled in receptions of 16 and 19 yards, and that production was good enough to finish third on the team in receiving yards behind slot receiver Braxton Berrios (64) and running back Kalen Ballage (44). The undrafted rookie's role should shrink if New York's beat up wide receiver corps ever heals up, and there's little fantasy appeal to a depth piece on a team that has been outscored 94-37 through three games.