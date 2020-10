Cager (hamstring) is doubtful to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old was injured while going up for a Sam Darnold pass attempt in the second quarter, and he returned to action momentarily before being once again pulled from the game. Cager had no receptions on two targets upon his exit, as the Jets remain with Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as the team's top wide receiver targets.