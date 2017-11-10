Jets' Lawrence Thomas: Full participant Thursday
Thomas (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday but now appears to be cleared from concussion protocol. Barring any major setbacks, expect the fullback to take the field Sunday against the Buccaneers.
