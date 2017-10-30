Jets' Lawrence Thomas: Misses practice, ruled out for Thursday's contest
Thomas (concussion) did not practice Monday and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Buffalo, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Had the Jets not been on a short week, there's a small chance Thomas would have been benefited from the extra days rest and been available for a Sunday contest. With Thomas out, the Jets will lean more heavily on the shoulders of Leonard Williams and Kony Ealy in Week 9 action.
