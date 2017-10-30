Thomas (concussion) did not practice Monday and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Buffalo, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Had the Jets not been on a short week, there's a small chance Thomas would have been benefited from the extra days rest and been available for a Sunday contest. With Thomas out, the Jets will lean more heavily on the shoulders of Leonard Williams and Kony Ealy in Week 9 action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories