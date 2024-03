Fotu is slated to sign a contract with the Jets, Billy Riccette of USA Today reports.

Fotu spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft. The Utah product appeared in 11 games last season, missing time with a hand injury, but he still managed to record a career-high 2.5 sacks among 28 combined tackles. He'll help bolster the Jets' defensive-line depth in 2024.