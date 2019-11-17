Play

Koloamatangi signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old joined the team's practice squad at the end of October and will move up to the active roster with Ryan Kalil (knee) landing on injured reserve. Koloamatangi should serve as the backup center behind Jonotthan Harrison.

