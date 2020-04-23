Play

Koloamatangi has re-signed with the Jets.

Koloamatangi will thus look to secure a spot with the Jets this season as a depth offensive lineman. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL contest.

