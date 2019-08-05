Williams is sitting out practice Monday with hip irritation, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is adjusting to a new defense under coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but he's currently sidelined by the hip issue. The severity of the injury is officially unclear, but it doesn't sound like a severe concern. The 25-year-old had 42 tackles (27 solo) and five sacks last season and is entering the final year of his contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories