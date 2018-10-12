Jets' Leonard Williams: Clear of injury designation
Williams (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Williams was sidelined at practice Thursday but was able to return in full Friday to avoid the questionable tag, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. The 24-year-old will have his usual starting role on the defensive line for the Jets on Sunday.
