Jets' Leonard Williams: Clears league's protocol
Williams cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Chargers.
Williams suffered this injury in Week 15's game against the Saints, and he's progressed enough in the league's protocol since. The third-year pro has 45 tackles (21 solo) and two sacks this season, so it's still tough to see him as a top IDP threat.
