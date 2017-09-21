Jets' Leonard Williams: Dealing with lingering injury
Williams (wrist) a limited participant at the Jets' practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams sprained his wrist late in the preseason and was a full participant at practice late last week, but is apparently still experiencing some soreness. The fact that this injury is still lingering is worthy of concern, but there is no indication at this point that the 23-year-old is expected to miss anything more than practice reps.
