Jets' Leonard Williams: Ejected from Sunday's game
Williams had two tackles and a sack before being ejected for allegedly throwing a punch in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Williams was tossed late in the second quarter as he tangled with right tackle Bryan Bulaga and allegedly threw a punch during the scuffle. The 24-year-old was able to record a sack in the first quarter, his fourth of the season and first since Week 5.
