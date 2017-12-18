Jets' Leonard Williams: Enters concussion protocol
Head coach Todd Bowls said Williams sustained a concussion Sunday against the Saints and has entered the league's concussion protocol.
Williams will thus need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Week 16 against the Chargers on Sunday. His availability in practice this week should help clarify his chances of suiting up.
