Jets' Leonard Williams: Five sacks in 2018
Williams finished the 2018 season with 42 tackles (27 solo) and five sacks.
Williams is the guy opposing offenses scheme against on the Jets' defensive line, so he often battles double teams. While his presence helps open up space for teammates, Williams has underwhelmed in terms of personal statistics since getting selected sixth overall in the 2015 draft.
