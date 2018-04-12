Jets' Leonard Williams: Has fifth-year option exercised
The Jets are expected to exercise Williams' fifth-year team option before the May 3 deadline, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams, now entering his fourth season, hasn't produced to the degree some expected of the 2015 first-round pick. However, Williams' meager sack total -- he has only 12 in 48 career games -- isn't entirely reflective of his pass-rushing impact; Williams has recorded 65 quarterback hits to date, including 25 in 2017, when he played through a preseason wrist injury. The Jets' decision to pick up his team option for 2019 is thus not surprising, especially since Williams' salary for that fifth year won't become guaranteed until the start of the new league year next spring.
