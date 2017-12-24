Jets' Leonard Williams: Injures back in losing effort
Williams suffered a back injury during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
The severity of Williams' injury is not yet known. The timing of the injury is a little rough given Williams was recently able to overcome a concussion that had been plaguing his availability. With Williams out, the Jets relied heavily on Kony Ealy.
