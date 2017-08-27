Jets' Leonard Williams: Leaves game with wrist ailment
Williams (wrist) is out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
If this injury is serious, it will magnify the problems that already surround the Jets. Williams has posted 131 tackles and 10 sacks over the past two seasons and is needed for a spark of consistency on defense. For now, Lawrence Thomas (shoulder) and Anthony Johnson will take reps at defensive end.
