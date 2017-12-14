Williams posted two tackles (one solo) against the Broncos on Sunday.

Williams now has just four tackles (one solo) and a half sack over the last three games. The third-year pro played 59 of 70 defensive snaps, so it's not for a lack of opportunities. In the midst of playoffs, Williams isn't a reliable enough IDP asset to bolster championship rosters.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop