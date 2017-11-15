Jets' Leonard Williams: Logs sack in loss
Williams recorded a sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Williams, who went the first eight weeks of the season without a sack, has now recorded a half-sack and a full one in consecutive weeks. On the day, the 23-year-old notched four tackles (three solo) across 50 defensive snaps (70.0 percent).
