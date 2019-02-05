Jets' Leonard Williams: Not likely to be traded
The Jets hope to sign Williams to a long-term extension this offseason, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
The sixth overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft currently is scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. There have been rumors about the rebuilding Jets looking for a trade, but it wouldn't make much sense given that Williams will turn 25 in June and is one of the team's few above-average starters. While his total of 17 sacks in four years may be somewhat disappointing, there's a lot to be said for playing in every possible game and averaging 55 tackles per season as a 3-4 defensive end. Williams may become more of a sack threat playing as a three-technique tackle under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who favors a 4-3 alignment with frequent blitzing.
