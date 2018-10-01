Jets' Leonard Williams: Records first sack of season
Williams posted five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Williams' sack Sunday was his first of the season. He hasn't had prolific numbers despite being a quality player throughout his career. He'll aim to stack success when the Jets take on the Broncos in Week 5.
