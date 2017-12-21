Jets' Leonard Williams: Remains in concussion protocol
Williams (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and remains in the concussion protocol, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Williams sustained the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Saints, and his limited participation Wednesday indicates he has made some progress, at least. Even if the 23-year-old is able to clear the protocol before Sunday's game against the Chargers, it's not guaranteed he'll actually be able to play.
