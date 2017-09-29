Jets' Leonard Williams: Removed from injury report
Williams (wrist) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Williams has been playing through a bone bruise in his wrist. While it hasn't caused Williams to miss a game this season yet, it's fair to wonder if it's sapping his effectiveness considering he's logged just nine tackles (with zero sacks) through three weeks.
