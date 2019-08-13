Williams (hip) participated in Tuesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Williams appears to have recovered from a hip injury sustained August 5, which he described as "inflamed." The 25-year-old defensive end is primed for a starting role with the Jets. The team could take a cautious approach to his recovery, making his status for Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons uncertain.

