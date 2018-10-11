Williams did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a back injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

It appears that there is still plenty of unknown surrounding Williams' health, as head coach Todd Bowles suggested that the defensive end is still undergoing testing. Popping up on the injury report this late in the week is never a good sign, and Leonard will likely have to at least put in limited work Friday in order to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Colts.