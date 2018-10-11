Jets' Leonard Williams: Sidelined at Thursday's practice
Williams did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a back injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
It appears that there is still plenty of unknown surrounding Williams' health, as head coach Todd Bowles suggested that the defensive end is still undergoing testing. Popping up on the injury report this late in the week is never a good sign, and Leonard will likely have to at least put in limited work Friday in order to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Colts.
More News
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Two sacks in Week 5 win•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Records first sack of season•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Has fifth-year option exercised•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Struggles to duplicate 2016 returns•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Avoids injury report•
-
Jets' Leonard Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...