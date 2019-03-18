Coach Adam Gase believes Williams will be a good fit under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who is expected to use a 3-4 base scheme for the first time in his NFL coaching career, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

It was initially assumed the new coaching staff would bring in a 4-3 scheme, positioning Williams as a three-technique tackle instead of his accustomed role as a 3-4 end. Given the likelihood of a hybrid defensive scheme, it's still possible the 24-year-old gets some work as a three-technique, which could help create better pass-rushing opportunities. If nothing else, he should find himself in more one-on-one situations as a result of his new coordinator's propensity for blitzing. Williams likely hopes to sign an extension this offseason, rather than playing out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.