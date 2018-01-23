Williams finished the 2017 season with 47 tackles and two sacks.

The drop in sacks from seven to two was certainly a concern for the Jets, but Williams is still easily the best defensive lineman on the team. He is likely to be asked to do even more in 2018, as the team is expected to move on from Muhammed Wilkerson, who has been incredibly poor the past two years. If that's the case, it's possible the Jets move Williams outside more, which could help his sack total move back up.