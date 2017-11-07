Jets' Leonard Williams: Tallies half-sack
Williams had five tackles (three solo) and a half-sack in Thursday's win over the Bills.
The half-sack is Williams first of the season. The 23-year-old had a quiet first nine games with 32 tackles (18 solo), and is on career-low pace in for both sacks and tackles.
